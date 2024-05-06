Tragic Incident in MP: Five Children Lose Lives, Two Others Injured in Tractor-Trolley Overturn
PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 06-05-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Five children killed and two injured after a tractor-trolley overturns in MP's Jabalpur district, say police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Rahul Gandhi always questions valor of the Indian Army": Madhya Pradesh CM
PM Modi to Lead Grand Roadshow in Bhopal for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections
ASI ends survey at Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar
Tragic Road Accidents in Madhya Pradesh: 11 Fatalities and 28 Injuries Recorded Within 24 Hours
Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts roadshow in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.