Couple allege school denied admission to son for not filling

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 19:03 IST
A school in the city has allegedly denied admission to a boy whose parents did not

fill the religion column in the application form, prompting the Kerala education department to seek a report.

The parents, Naseem and Dhayna, had sought admission for their son to the first standard at the St Mary's school, a

government aided institution. They alleged that school authorities had claimed that

registration will not be possible on the education department's 'Sampoorna' portal without filling the 'religion'

column. "We were informed by the school authorities that it was

not possible to give admission to our child as we wrote 'nil' in the religion column.

They claimed that if nil is mentioned, the admission process will not get registered in the school management

software of the education department," Naseem said. Sampoorna is a school management system project

implemented by the Kerala education department to automate the system and process of over 15,000 schools in the state.

The parents later approached the ministry and the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) to get further

clarification. "The state government officials denied that there were

any issues with the software and confirmed to us that admission process was going on.

When we approached the school authorities again, they asked us to give in writing that we, the parents will take

responsibility of any issues that may occur in future," Naseem said.

The parents then decided not to enrol their son at the school due to the manner in which the issue was handled by the

institution. Reacting swiftly, the state government sought a report

from the DPI and the deputy director of the education department on the matter.

"We have asked the DPI and the deputy director of the education department to look into the matter and file a report

as soon as possible," Education minister C Raveendranath told PTI.

The parents said after the news spread, a school official called them offering admission.

"But we decided not to enrol him there due to the approach of the school authorities," he said.

Naseem runs a catering business after returning from the Gulf.

The school management in a release claimed that they sought a letter in writing from the parents to avoid trouble

in future. "When school authorities asked why the religion column

was left blank, the parents said they were not interested in filling that part. The parents have that right.

But most benefits given by the government to school children are based on religion. We just wanted to ensure that

the parents take the responsibility in case the student misses out any such benefits in future," the management said.

School authorities maintained they never denied admission to any student.

The parents are now looking for admission for their son in other schools in Thiruvanathapuram.

Ravindranath recently claimed in the state Assembly that over one lakh children in Kerala had left columns

relating to caste and religion blank in school admission records during the 2017-18 academic year.

In a written reply, he said as many as 1,24,147 children had not filled these columns while enrolling in

different classes in government and government-aided schools during the period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

