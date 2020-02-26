Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday urged students to develop a constructive

and positive attitude and also indulge in physical activities and yoga regularly.

"The country needs a positive attitude and hence students should nurture and develop positive attitude and not

obstructive or destructive attitude," Naidu said at the 28th convocation of Pondicherry University here.

In a veiled reference to the happenings across the country, the Vice President said, "some people believe in

destruction and we see what is happening now." Naidu, who handed over degrees and gold medals to

students of various disciplines, said "in a democracy one could really speak whatever they wanted to... they could

agitate but in a democratic and peaceful manner." "...By indulging in destruction one would only cause

destruction to the future and to the country." Naidu said mere law would not suffice as there should

be basic change in mindset. He recalled that he had been saying in almost all fora

that "people may have law and police but there is every need for a political will, administrative skill to go for the kill

of any social evil." The Vice President, who is also Chancellor of

Pondicherry University, said "commotion should never be created as some people are doing now as our country is known

for promoting empathy." "We should think as to how we can make education a

more holistic process that refines human beings and expands not only intellect and skills but also essential human

qualities like empathy, compassion, tolerance and positive thinking," he added.

He also underscored the need to nurture peace as peace is prerequisite for progress.

He urged students to practice yoga regularly and also engage themselves in some sports activities for physical

fitness. "I am 71 plus now. I play badminton in the morning and

also do yoga everyday. I am fit and active because of these practices," he said.

Naidu also said universities should not remain 'proverbial ivory towers' and should 'create, connect and

transmit knowledge across generations and geographies.' He called upon Pondicherry University to involve each

and every student in 'University Social Responsibility' programmes to promote water conservation and physical fitness.

Naidu also underscored the need for teaching moral lessons and ethics to the younger generation.

Appealing to universities to dispense with colonial convocation outfits, he suggested "We must have simple Indian

khadi or silk cloth." Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh presented a report on

the progress and development of Pondicherry University established in 1985 through an Act of Parliament in the

central sector. Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, who is also the

Chief Rector of the university, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Minister for Higher Education M O H F Shah Jahan were also

present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.