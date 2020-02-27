Left Menu
Development News Edition

New hostel to come up in JNU for NE students; convention centre at Dwarka

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:47 IST
New hostel to come up in JNU for NE students; convention centre at Dwarka

A new hostel will soon come up at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for the students belonging to the Northeast besides a regional convention centre in Delhi, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday Singh said new bamboo clusters and technology centres will also come up in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) for providing technical support to the local farmers as the newly created Union Territory has great potential for bamboo entrepreneurship.

These issues were discussed at a review meeting of the Ministry of DoNER which was chaired by Singh Construction of a new hostel for the students of the Northeast in JNU is going on in full swing. The project undertaken by the North Eastern Council will be of great help to the students of the region, Singh said.

Similarly, work for the first ever North East Convention Centre, to be located at Delhi's Dwarka, is going to start shortly, he said The minister was told in the meeting that nearly 93 per cent of the DoNER ministry budget for the current fiscal has been spent so far, according to an official statement.

Singh asked the officials to achieve 100 per cent target till the end of this fiscal. Earlier, about 75 to 80 per cent of the budget used to get spent for the ministry in the whole year, the statement said It was brought to the notice of the minister that against a total package amount of Rs 586.20 crore under the Social and Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF), projects worth of Rs 587.17 crore have been sanctioned by the Ministry of DoNER, it said.

Out of this, an amount of Rs 504.10 crore has already been released and balance amount will be released on receipt of physical and financial reports from the concerned state governments, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei plans first European 5G factory in France in bid to ease Western worries

Huawei will build its first European manufacturing plant in France, the chairman said on Thursday, as the Chinese telecom giant seeks to ease worldwide concerns based on U.S. allegations that Beijing could use its equipment for spying.Liang...

US House passes bill to help eradicate invasive swamp rodent

A measure to grant funding to eradicate the invasive swamp rat known as nutria has passed the US House with the help of a large, stuffed rodent California Rep. Josh Harder brought the carcass named Nellie to the House floor Wednesday ahead ...

New coronavirus epidemic at 'decisive point': WHO chief

Geneva, Feb 27 AFP The new coronavirus epidemic is at a decisive point globally, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday, urging affected countries to move swiftly to contain the diseaseWere at a decisive...

African Union says preparing 3,000-troop deployment to Sahel

Addis Ababa, Feb 27 AFP The African Union confirmed Thursday that it expected to send a temporary deployment of 3,000 troops to West Africas Sahel region, where regional forces are struggling to respond to a nearly eight-year-old onslaught ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020