CM Ashok Gehlot inaugurates students' union office at University of Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said students and youth of the country have a big role to play in maintaining the social fabric and harmony Speaking at the inauguration of the office of the students' union at the University of Rajasthan here, the chief minister said without social harmony, the economy of any country cannot be strong.

"No country can progress without a strong economy and without social harmony, the economy of any country cannot be strong," Gehlot said He added that the deterioration of social harmony has an adverse effect on industries, businesses and investment.

Students and youths have a big role to play in maintaining social harmony, Gehlot said "The youth should keep their outlook on the developments in the country so that the country can move in the right direction," he added.

Higher Education Minster Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg, Vice-Chancellor RK Kothari, MLA Amin Kagzi and office bearers of the students' union were present on the occasion.

