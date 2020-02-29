Schools to remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7

Schools will remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7 in view of the violence, officials said on Saturday

The annual exams have also been postponed since the situation is not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas, according to officials. PTI GJS SLBHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.