IIM Nagpur student bags salary package of Rs 40 lakh per annum

Nagpur,Mar 6 (PTI)The Indian Institute ofManagement, Nagpur has achieved 100 per cent placement for itsstudents, with one of them bagging the highest salary packageof Rs 40 lakh per annum

The highest domestic package offered has doubled fromRs 20 lakh last year to Rs 40 lakh per annum this year, whilethe average salary package was Rs 13.10 lakh, a release issuedon Friday stated

Director of IIM Nagpur Prof L S Murty said, "Thisyear, the size of our graduating batch is double that of lastyear, and the recruitment process is competitive as ever." Recruiters have given a clear message this year withmore PPOs and better package statistics, he added.

