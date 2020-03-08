Left Menu
Army's effort kindles hope among poor students for a bright future in JK

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 19:28 IST
For 21-year-old Zulfikar Ali, who lost his father to terrorism when he was a toddler, the free IT and mobile technology course arranged by Romeo Force of the Army came as a blessing in disguise as financial constraints did not allow him to take up additional studies. Ali, a resident of the remote Khortwani village of Poonch, is the second year student in a three-year degree course in Electrical Engineering at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri district.

After his father, Mohammad Bashir, was killed by terrorists in 2000, his mother raised him and his two elder siblings — a brother and a sister — and ensured his admission in the university despite acute poverty. "I am very thankful to the Army for the 24 days free course on IT and Mobile Technology... It was impossible for me to arrange an additional course to fulfil my academic dreams and walk out in search of a job with an additional certificate," Ali told PTI.

He said despite all odds, his family scraped enough funds to send him to pursue an engineering course but in this competitive environment, a degree would not be enough to secure a good job. He also said the financial constraints did not allow him to take up any additional course.

"Opportunity came knocking at my door when the university announced that Romeo Force in collaboration with Azure Skynet have organised a free course on IT and Mobile Technology. The certified course covered various concepts of cybersecurity," he said. He said the classes, which commenced on February 6, focused on providing students with hands-on experience on bug testing, website security and smartphone security.

Armed with new knowledge, Ali is now more confident and skilled in his field and is grateful to Romeo Force for providing him with such an opportunity. He said 50 students like him availed the opportunity and successfully completed the course.

Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the course was part of "Operation Goodwill" undertaken by the Army to help students, especially from a humble background. "Army is conducting various activities under Sadbhavana (goodwill) in Jammu and Kashmir and reaching out to the local populace to mitigate their sufferings and help them overcome problems," he said.

Lt Col Anand said the people are very appreciative of the efforts of the Army, whether it is medical camps, sports, education, awareness, skill development or organising events to strengthen communal harmony..

