Left Menu
Development News Edition

upGrad Brings Placement Opportunities to First-time Job-seekers Across 300+ Cities in India

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 13:01 IST

upGrad, online higher education company, partners with major corporates across BFSI and Technology sector to provide placement opportunities to the remotest corners of India with over 300 cities, thereby getting 'Bharat' to work.

The initiative is being undertaken by the upGrad Academy Business vertical, which extends upskilling opportunities to the first-time job seekers and placement guarantee on successful completion of the program. The salary package starts from INR 2.5 lakhs per annum, with job opportunities majorly looking into the area of sales. While 1000 learners have been placed so far, the company plans to cater to over 10,000 jobs in the next financial year. Nonetheless, the initiative has also received more than 1.5 lakh enquiries from across India.

Speaking about upGrad Academy, Mayank Kumar, co-founder & MD, upGrad said,"With such opportunities, we are trying to create an impact towards achieving the $1 trillion economy goal for India, which requires the entire Bharat to go to work. Academy Business vertical works on a 'Source-Train and Deploy model' which enables large organisations who are looking at mass recruitment in their level 1, 2 roles, to have a skilled-ready workforce and as we move ahead, we look forward to onboarding more companies targeting similar goals."

The recent Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) suggests that India's unemployment rate has moved upwards to 7.78 percent in February 2020, highest in the last four months. Education companies can play the role in bridging this gap by giving access to job opportunities to the masses, and by helping the corporates get industry-ready talent.

To know more, enquire at:academies@upgrad.com

About upGrad:

Founded in early 2015, upGrad offers online programs for working professionals. In a short span of around 5 years, upGrad on-boarded over 21.5K paid learners and impacted more than 370K individuals globally, making it India's largest online higher-education company, basis gross revenue generated from the Indian market in FY18-19.

upGrad provides programs in the areas of Data Science, Technology, Management and MBA to college students, working-class and enterprises. These programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with top-notch universities like IIT Madras, IIIT-B, BITS Pilani, MICA, NMIMS Global Access, Duke CE, Deakin University, Liverpool John Moores University and others. To further enhance the learning experience, a comprehensive ecosystem has been built which includes one-on-one mentoring, peer-to-peer learning, industry networking and most importantly expert career guidance providing learners holistic support to elevate their careers to the next level.

The company has been awarded the title of 'Best Tech for Education' by IAMAI in 2019. The company received the 'Best Education Brands' award by Economic Times and has made it to LinkedIn's 'Top 25 Startups' two years in a row in 2018 and 2019.

Media Contact :
Sohini Sen
sohini.sen@upgrad.com
+91- 9833307163
Sr Manager- Brand Marketing
upGrad Education Private Limited

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Italian woman stranded in apartment with husband's body for 2 days thanks to quarantine rules

A woman in Borghetto Santo Spirito in Italys Savona province has been stuck in her apartment with her husbands dead body for the last two days due to strict quarantine regime that has been clamped in the country in the wake of coronavirus b...

Pentagon chief Esper's trip to Central and South Asia postponed over COVID-19

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced that US Defence Secretary Mark Espers trip to Central and South Asia has been postponed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Out of an abundance of caution, the secretary of defense has decided to postpone ...

Fresh plea in Delhi HC seeks setting up of SIT to assess property damage in Delhi riots.

Fresh plea in Delhi HC seeks setting up of SIT to assess property damage in Delhi riots....

Petition in Delhi HC alleges hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJP's Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra.

Petition in Delhi HC alleges hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJPs Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020