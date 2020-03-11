No order on not deducting marks for spelling mistakes: WBSEB

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday said no directive has been issued by it to examiners about not deducting marks for spelling mistakes in any paper of the Madhyamik, the class 10 examination conducted by the board. Trashing media reports that no marks will be deduced for bloomers in spelling, WBSEB President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told reporters that the prevalent practice of deleting marks for spelling mistakes in past years will be followed this year also.

Ganguly, however, said in the history paper, examiners have been asked to be a little lenient with regard to deducing marks if the spelling of certain names appears to be different from the ones usually known. It was also clearly stated in every question paper that marks will be deducted for spelling errors, he said.

As in the past, the WBBSE will leave it to the examiners and head examiners about how they will evaluate answers in different subjects, Ganguly said. Board sources said state education Minister Partha Chatterjee had asked Ganguly if the WBBSE had issued any such directive of not deducing marks for spelling mistakes and he replied in the negative.

Reports in a section of the press on the alleged directive on not deducting marks for spelling mistakes, quoting some examiners, had triggered a storm with several memes having flooded the social media targetting the WBBSE and state education department for the alleged directive on spelling..

