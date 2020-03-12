Ghana to launch universal QR Code for mobile payments by March 25, says Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana Mahamudu Bawumia announced that Bank of Ghana with the help of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GHIPSS) will launch a universal QR Code that will allow payments to merchants by March 25.

Bawumia said this at the opening of the maiden Mobile Technology for Development (MT4D) Conference in Accra on Tuesday.

These QR Codes will allow payments to merchants (from waakye sellers to the big players) through mobile phones with no need for point of sale devices.

I also informed the conference that on March 25th the Bank of Ghana through GHIPSS will launch a universal QR Code that will allow payments to merchants (from waakye sellers to the big players) through mobile phones with no need for point of sale devices. pic.twitter.com/elVGgCEPdO — Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) March 11, 2020

He explained that all telecom networks would support the feature while adding that Ghana will be the first country in Africa to launch a universal QR Code.

Bawumia said, "Ghana will be the first country in Africa to launch a universal QR CODE and this will accelerate the pace of making Ghana a cash lite society in the near future."

"I noted that Ghana is now the fastest-growing mobile market in Africa. Ghana is also the only country in Africa that has achieved mobile money interoperability between bank accounts and mobile wallets," said Bawumia

