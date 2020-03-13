No toilets in Haryana govt school: Parents approach human rights body, education dept orders enquiry

A lack of toilet facilities in school premises have irked parents of girls studying in a government school in Haryana's Ferozepur district and they have approached the state human rights commission, prompting the education department to order an enquiry. "Parents of students at Govt Girls Senior Secondary School, Ferozpur Zhirka, have alleged that there is no proper toilet facility in school and the girls are forced to use the open space which is serious violation of human rights of the students as well as the staff," the Haryana Human Rights Commission said in a letter to the state education department, seeking a report on the issue.

"It has also been alleged that the conduct of principal (who is male) is not dignified with the female staff and students and abusive language has been used," the commission further said. The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has ordered an inquiry into the issue and sought a fact finding report on the issue.

"You are directed to conduct an enquiry under your chairmanship by associating one senior female officer and submit a fact finding report," the office of Director General Secondary Education, Haryana, said in an order to District Education Officer, Mewat. The school principal was not available for comments on the issue..

