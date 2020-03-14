Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal shuts down schools, colleges due to coronavirus threat

West Bengal shuts down schools, colleges due to coronavirus threat

All educational institutions in West Bengal will remain shut till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus threat, officials said on Saturday. Board examinations will, however, continue as per schedule, they said.

Internal examinations of these institutions will also remain suspended during this period, the officials said. There will be a review of the situation on March 30, following which further decision will be taken, they added.

West Bengal has not yet recorded any confirmed coronavirus case. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 83 on Saturday with one death each from Delhi and Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Rwanda confirms first case of coronavirus - health ministry

Rwanda has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, an Indian citizen who arrived in the East African nation from Mumbai on March 8, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. He had no symptoms on arrival but presented himself to a health facil...

BCCI, team owners discuss curtailing IPL but not looking at 'financial loss'

HIGHLIGHTSCurtailing the Indian Premier League is one of the options discussed in meeting between team owners and the BCCI.Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia separately said that stakeholders are clear that they not looking at a financial ...

OLYMPICS-As world grapples with pandemic, Tokyo 2020's Twitter account puts on a happy face

The official Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Games Twitter account offers no inkling that the novel coronavirus pandemic has threatened the Games - and the accounts cheery tone is prompting sarcastic online replies. Japanese officials i...

Curtailed IPL is one option but no one knows when it will start: feel owners

A curtailed Indian Premier League was one of the options discussed at Saturdays meeting between BCCI and the eight IPL franchise owners in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic even as Kings XI Punjabs Ness Wadia said that he doesnt know when the T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020