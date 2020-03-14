NIT-Srinagar to take final call on continuation of exams on Monday

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) will decide on Monday whether to continue the ongoing examinations even as all classes at the institute remain suspended, an official said. "No class work is currently going on at the NIT Srinagar," an official in the institute said.

He said the examinations of all semesters began on February 25. "Once the examinations end, the new classes will take place. However, the decision on whether to start classes in view of the coronavirus scare will be taken by the Ministry of Human Resources, even as the local administration has issued an advisory to this effect," he said. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday ordered closure of all educational institutions in the Union Territory due to the coronavirus outbreak. The official said the director has called for a meeting of all the heads of departments and deans to take a final call on the matter.

"We will see whether the examinations can be postponed or not," he said..

