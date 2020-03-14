IIT-Roorkee student with coronavirus symptoms hospitalised

An IIT-Roorkee student with suspected symptoms of coronavirus has been admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital here, an official said on Saturday

The 26-year-old M.Tech student had recently returned from Japan. He was kept under observation of a team of doctors at IIT hostel for 10 days and brought to the isolation ward of a government hospital after he complained of cough, a district hospital official said

His swab samples have been sent to Delhi for testing, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.