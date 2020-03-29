ICFAI University launches 'SWADHYAY' to enable students to do self-study from home

In order to enable the students of the University that are forced to stay at home, due to lockdown restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the ICFAI University, Jharkhand developed a digital self-study portal, SWADHYAY. Sitting at home, students of the University can continue their studies for the current semester, by going through the digital course material that is uploaded on the in-house SWADHYAY Portal by its faculty members.

All the faculty members of the University, working from home, created and uploaded over 200 digital items in the last 3 days, covering various courses which include PowerPoint Presentations, Video Lectures, Case Studies etc. covering the syllabus for the current semester. After studying the course material on the portal, students are required to take an online Quiz so that they get feedback on their learning. SWADHYAY portal is different from MOOC Courses like SWAYAM, as it is customized as per the specific requirements of the University. Besides, all the course material is developed by the faculty members of the University

Addressing the press online, Prof O R S Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the University said, "Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, classes at the University Campus are halted, but the studies of the students cannot be halted, as most of the students are in the midst of the semester. SWADHYAY is the solution to address the problem".

"All of our faculty members have been working hard, from their homes, to create the digital content as per our syllabus so that our students can continue studies at home," added Prof Rao.

"Shortly, SWADHYAY will offer self-study facilities for Faculty Development so that they can utilise the time for self-development", added Prof Rao.

