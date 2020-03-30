Left Menu
K'taka govt gets tough on educational institutions

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 15:31 IST
K'taka govt gets tough on educational institutions

Bengaluru, Mar 30 (PTI): Karnataka government has warned private educational institutions of legal action if they do not postpone the admission process and collection of fees for the next academic year, in the wake of the lockdown to fight COVID-19. "It has been reported that some of the private educational institutions are demanding parents to pay fees for the next academic year in the month of April or May.

Schools have been fixing deadlines," Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said in a video released to the media. In view of COVID-19 and lockdown that is in place, the education department issued a curricularstating that admission process and collection of fees for 2020-21, including paymentof fees by students continuing in same school, shall be postponedtill the next governmentorder, the Minister noted.

"I'm making it clear, any institution violating the said government order will be held accountable under the Education Act, including cancellation of recognition of school or educational institution," he said. "Also, a criminal case under section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897, also CrPC can be booked," he said, and requested all private educational institutions to postpone admission and fee collection process for the academic year 2020-21 till further orders.

The Minister also asked schools that have sent in circulars to parents asking payment for fees to withdraw them and keep them suspended till the next government order or else face legal consequences, including a criminal case. Also, Kumar declared that the ongoing leave/work from home for teachers in the wake of lockdown has been extended till April 11.

"For teachers of primary and high schools of Karnataka given leave till March 31 and asked to work from home, the leave has been extended till April 11, in view of the lockdown declared by the Prime Minister," he said. "During this period, I request all the teachers to act upon the schedule of programmes given by the department and work from home, and fully prepare yourselves for the coming academic year," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

