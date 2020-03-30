Nzimande urges UNESCO to create portal for dealing with COVID-19

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has called on UNESCO to urgently create a portal to share information to deal with COVID-19.

Nzimande made the suggestion during the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation's (UNESCO) virtual ministerial dialogue on ways to use science to fight the scourge of the Coronavirus.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented global challenge. South Africa agrees that a concerted, united global scientific response is required to defeat it.

"In South Africa, our President has ordered a 21-day lockdown and directed that science be at the forefront of the national fight against COVID-19," said the Minister.

In response to the President's call, Nzimande said the government has reprioritized some of its national research and innovation programs, mobilized data scientists, including capacity in theoretical physics and astronomy and the government has made some resources available to enable all this.

While some of the scientific interventions will take some time to provide answers, the Minister said some immediate interventions are necessary.

At the meeting, Nzimande highlighted South Africa's efforts to develop a central database to track the effects of the virus and provide appropriate responses; the need to understand the local epidemiology and natural history of the virus and strengthen 3D capabilities to support manufacturing of assistive devices like ventilators.

"We are also undertaking social and perception surveys about the virus so that we are able to develop appropriate education and information interventions in communities and society.

"Urgent sharing of data, information, and methodologies is of fundamental importance in this regard and for UNESCO to create a portal for such sharing.

"Our comprehensive national research effort also includes programs related to surveillance, diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccine development," he said.

The Minister pledged support to Africa Regional cooperation and UNESCO's initiative to make Open Science a global reality.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

