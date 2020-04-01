Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBSE to offer 'Applied Mathematics' as elective for class 11, 12 students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:43 IST
CBSE to offer 'Applied Mathematics' as elective for class 11, 12 students

After introducing two levels of mathematics papers for class 10 students, CBSE will now offer 'Applied Mathematics' as an academic elective at the senior secondary level for those who do not want to take it up for higher studies or won't opt for engineering which require a broader understanding of the subject. The elective subject aimed at developing an understanding of basic mathematical and statistical tools and their applications in the field of commerce and social science, will be offered as elective for class 11 students from 2020 academic session and ultimately for class 12 students from the year after.

Students who had taken up 'Basic Mathematics' in class 10 will be allowed to opt for 'Applied Mathematics' at senior secondary level. "Mathematics is widely used in higher studies -- in the field of Economics, Commerce, Social Sciences and many others. It has been observed that the existing syllabus of mathematics aligns well with science subjects, but not so much with commerce or social science-based subjects in university education. "Keeping this in mind, one more elective course in mathematics syllabus will be offered for senior secondary classes with an aim to provide students relevant experience in mathematics which can be used in the fields other than physical sciences," the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said in an official notification.

According to CBSE officials, a course by this name was earlier designed as a skill subject. "The academic course that has been designed now by the same name has several value additions to develop substantial mathematical skills and methods needed in other subject areas. Topics covered in two years shall aim to enable students use mathematical knowledge in the field of business, economics and social sciences. It aims to promote appreciation of mathematical power and simplicity for its countless applications in diverse field.

"It is expected that the new subject -- applied mathematics -- is taught by connecting concepts to the application in various fields, thereby enabling students to develop 21st century competencies such as critical thinking, problem solving, logical reasoning and mathematical thinking," a senior board official said. However, students who want to opt for mathematics in higher studies as an elective or want to take admission in mathematics (honours) course or engineering course will be required to take the existing subject 'Mathematics'.

"Applied Mathematics course is designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of mathematics that are required to be successful in different fields of their career. Therefore this course may be selected by students keeping this aspect in mind. "Students, parents and schools may take a conscious choice in selection of this subject by taking into consideration the scope of this subject in getting admission to different courses at university level," the official said.

Board officials explained that the approach of the subject 'applied mathematics' will be practical in nature. Students are expected to learn through practical applications of mathematics in different disciplines, they said. "The students who have passed 'Basic Mathematics' in class 10 will now be allowed to take up the new academic elective 'Applied Mathematics' at senior secondary level. Accordingly, the students who have passed 'Basic Mathematics' as well as 'Standard Mathematics' in Class X of CBSE exam are eligible for this course.

"However, students who have passed 'Mathematics-Basic' at secondary level are not eligible to opt for 'Mathematics' at senior secondary level. The affiliated schools who have permission for running 'Mathematics' course in their school at senior secondary level shall be automatically eligible to run this course with the availability of necessary infrastructure and human resources," the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Australia's coronavirus cases cross 4,800

Australia on Wednesday reported one more fatality from the deadly coronavirus, taking the death toll to 21, while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed over 4,800 marks, health authorities said, underlining that a vaccine against t...

Fractures grow among Iraq militias, spell political retreat

In February, an Iraqi militia commander trained by Iran took over the empty office of his slain superior, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed weeks before alongside Iranian military mastermind Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike. Many pro-Ira...

3 labourers die after falling off a mountain in J-K's Ramban

Three labourers died and another got injured after they fell off a mountain while going from Kashmir to Banihal, officials said on Wednesday. The movement across Jawahar tunnel has been restricted due the ongoing country-wide lockdown and s...

Noida: 7 more test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours; active cases 39

Seven new coronavirus patients have been detected in Gautam Buddh Nagar in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 cases in the district to 45, officials said on Wednesday. Three of these cases were detected on Tuesday night, while ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020