Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: JEE-Advanced for admission to 23 IITs postponed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:33 IST
COVID-19: JEE-Advanced for admission to 23 IITs postponed

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced for admission to 23 IITs was postponed on Wednesday in view of COVID-19 outbreak, according to officials. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 17.

"JEE (Main) examination scheduled in April has been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak. JEE (Advanced), which was scheduled to be held on May 17, thus stands postponed and will be rescheduled after JEE (Main)," said a senior official of IIT Delhi, the organising institute for JEE-Advanced, 2020. Through JEE (Advanced), the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) all over the country offer admissions to the undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor's-Master's Dual Degree in Engineering, Science or Architecture.  While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced. The HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) had on Tuesday said that JEE-Mains is likely to be held in the last week of May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

One positive case of coronavirus found in Mumbai's Dharavi

One positive case of novel coronavirus has been reported from Dharavi in Mumbai on Wednesday. The infected patient, a 56 year-old man is now undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital. A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has reached...

Tommy the robot nurse helps keep Italy doctors safe from coronavirus

He doesnt wear a mask but he is helping save lives from coronavirus just the same. Meet Tommy, the robot nurse.Tommy is one of six new robots helping flesh-and-blood doctors and nurses care for coronavirus patients at the Circolo Hospital i...

CBSE students in classes 1-8 to be promoted amid COVID-19 outbreak: HRD minister

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday said that all the CBSE school students of Grades 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class and those in Grades 9 and 11 will be promoted based on internal assessment in...

Lockdown Day 8: Crackdown on gatherings gather pace, but troubles mount for people

With a sharp spike in the COVID-19 tally, authorities on Wednesday stepped up their crackdown against violations of the ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the pandemic, even as troubles mounted for people with supply of goods ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020