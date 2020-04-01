COVID-19: JEE-Advanced for admission to 23 IITs postponed

COVID-19: JEE-Advanced for admission to 23 IITs postponedPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:33 IST
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced for admission to 23 IITs was postponed on Wednesday in view of COVID-19 outbreak, according to officials. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 17.
"JEE (Main) examination scheduled in April has been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak. JEE (Advanced), which was scheduled to be held on May 17, thus stands postponed and will be rescheduled after JEE (Main)," said a senior official of IIT Delhi, the organising institute for JEE-Advanced, 2020. Through JEE (Advanced), the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) all over the country offer admissions to the undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor's-Master's Dual Degree in Engineering, Science or Architecture. While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced. The HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA) had on Tuesday said that JEE-Mains is likely to be held in the last week of May.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
