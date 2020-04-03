Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Students to take global exams TOEFL, GRE at home

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:59 IST
Coronavirus: Students to take global exams TOEFL, GRE at home

Global exams like TOEFL and GRE will be taken at home except in mainland China and Iran in view of the COVID-19 situation across the world, according to the Educational Testing Service (ETS). The tests had been suspended across the globe following the coronavirus outbreak.

"At-home solutions will now be worldwide for test takers who have been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Both TOEFL and GRE will be taken at home till the situation is conducive for tests to be conducted at centres," Srikant Gopal, executive director of the TOEFL Program, told PTI. "Precautions are being taken to ensure that the tests students will take from home meet the highest standards for validity, reliability and security. These tests employ multiple best-in-class security measures that use both real-time human monitoring and artificial intelligence technology," he added.

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) are crucial exams for admissions in top universities across the globe. According to officials, in mainland China, ETS is working to accommodate the students who have been impacted by the test cancellations.

"Testing will be conducted through artificial intelligence technology and the use of live human remote monitoring service ProctorU, the leading proctoring solution for online testing. The test will be identical in content, format, on-screen experience, scoring and pricing as those taken at a test center,” an official said. "Every test feature that students would expect in the test center such as the ability to preview, skip questions, review and change answers on the GRE General Test, and the ability to view reading and listening scores at the end of the TOEFL test will be available to test takers via these solutions," he added. The students will have an opportunity to select from numerous test times each week to find a time that is most conducive to their schedules. Registration is currently open for test dates through June.

"It was imperative for us to create a timely, flexible and reliable solution to allow students the opportunity to take these tests, so that they can complete time-sensitive applications that will allow them to continue on their educational journeys. Test takers can expect the same valid and reliable tests that are administered in test centres from the comfort of home," Alberto Acereda, executive director of the Global Higher Education Division at ETS, said. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has soared past one million and fatalities have topped 50,000 as the United States reported the highest daily death toll of any country so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

BTS’s 'DNA' crosses 950 million views on Youtube

BTSs DNA becomes the first Korean boy group music video to cross 950 million views on Youtube. Other Korean artists who have done so include BLACKPINK DDU-DU DDU-DU and PSY Gentleman, Gangnam Style.On April 3, at approximately 8 p.m. KST, t...

AfDB's Fight Covid-19 social bond lists on London Stock Exchange

The African Development Banks Fight Covid-19 social bond, the largest social bond to date to be issued in the capital markets, listed on London Stock Exchange on Friday 3 April 2020, and is now available through its Sustainable Bond Market....

Swiss govt doubles size of coronavirus loan scheme to $41 bln

The Swiss government is doubling the size of its coronavirus emergency loan scheme to 40 billion Swiss francs 40.94 billion after being flooded by requests for help by businesses, it said on Friday. The government said it was expanding brid...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus brings record U.S. job growth to an end in March

The U.S. economy shed jobs in March, abruptly ending a historic 113 straight months of employment growth as stringent measures to control the novel coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses and factories, all but confirming a recession is u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020