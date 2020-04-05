Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU admin cautions hostel residents against those trying to disrupt functioning of university

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 00:53 IST
JNU admin cautions hostel residents against those trying to disrupt functioning of university

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration appealed to the hostel residents on Saturday not to get "influenced by a few student leaders trying to disrupt the functioning of the institution during the lockdown". Meanwhile, the students' union claimed that a security guard misbehaved with female students and urged the National Commission For Women (NCW) and Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) to look into the matter.

In an appeal to the students, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said, "All the hostel residents are strongly advised to remain alert and not get influenced by persistent efforts by a few student leaders to somehow disrupt the smooth functioning of the university in the midst of the lockdown." He said several risky incidents had taken place in recent days.  "A student residing outside the campus tried to enter through the North Gate by violating the lockdown guidelines and norms. Another student tried to leave the campus by forging the signature of a warden," Kumar said. In some cases, a few students were found loitering around, he added.

"Every time the security personnel try to carry out their duties according to the Government of India guidelines and the instructions of the university, these few students try to obstruct, display abusive behaviour, physically try to assault the security guards on duty, make false allegations, take selective video shots and indulge in false propaganda through social media," Kumar said.  Stating that such activities undermined the safety and security of the JNU community, he said appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against anyone responsible for such acts. "The JNU administration appeals to all campus residents to cooperate in observing the lockdown guidelines for the well-being and health security of all," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh alleged that a security guard misbehaved with female students on April 3. "The security guard on duty not only misbehaved with female students but also tried to enter the girls' wing of the hostel.

"He was found to be drunk and had to be removed after students pressured the security supervisor," she said. This was not a one-off incident, Ghosh alleged, while adding that on March 31, security personnel had misbehaved with a female student and on April 1, they had beaten up another student who had to be admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"But the latest incident, in which the guard was not only drunk but also threatened women and tried to enter a girls' hostel, is serious and hence, requires immediate action.  "We demand that the guard be immediately terminated from service," she said. Ghosh appealed to the DCW and NCW to take note of the incident and probe the security agency as regards the training of their personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Railways designs 'doctor's booth' for zero-contact check-ups

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai imposes 2-week lockdown as Gulf states battle spread of coronavirus

Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown Saturday night and Saudi Arabia sealed off parts of the Red Sea city of Jeddah as Gulf states tightened measures in big cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.Dubai had been under an overnight curf...

AP CM Reddy supports PM Modi's initiative to light up lamps on April 5

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on the public to obey Prime Minister Narendra Modis message, to light up lamps at 9 pm tomorrow. For 9 minutes tomorrow at 9 pm, I urge everyone in Andhra Pradesh to ignite a spa...

Portugal's coronavirus cases grow, half a million workers at risk of lay off

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Portugal pushed past the 10,000 mark on Saturday, while government data showed more than half a million Portuguese workers were at risk of being temporarily laid off due to the outbreak. This fight is not a 10...

Two missing members of Kennedy family now presumed dead

Two members of the Kennedy political dynasty, including a grand-niece of John F Kennedy, are now presumed dead after they went missing during a canoe trip, the family said Saturday. It looks to be the latest chapter of heartbreak for a fami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020