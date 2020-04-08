IIT-Kharagpur donates Rs 1 crore to PM-CARES fund

IIT-Kharagpur donated Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES fund to support the central government's efforts in combating the coronavirus outbreak. The premier institute had launched a campaign among its faculty and staff members to donate their one days salary for making this contribution, a statement said.

The institute raised Rs 1 crore from the faculty, staff and other sources and transferred te money to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, it said. The institute has also been approached by some alumni from the US to set up a temporary fund in order to sustain and support, for a period of six months, the needy people in and around the campus who have been economically affected by the outbreak, it said.

The suggestion is being considered, the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.