Big B thanks fans for wishes on wife Jaya's birthday

On the occasion of wife Jaya Bachchan's 72nd birthday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan thanked fans for remembering her on the occasion.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:14 IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of wife Jaya Bachchan's 72nd birthday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan thanked fans for remembering her on the occasion. The 77-year-old actor took to Twitter on Thursday and thanked fans for showering love and wishes on his beloved wife on her birthday. The 'Sholay' actor shared a picture along with his wife where they both are seen folding hands in gratitude.

In the post accompanying the picture, he wrote, "To them that have wished Jaya on her birthday today, my gratitude and love .. thank you for remembering her .. it will be impossible to respond to each of you individually , hence this .. love .. Dhanyavaad aur aabhar (Thanks and gratitude). she has been given your wishes and she sends her thanks." Son Abhishek too extended birthday wishes to yesteryear star. The 'Manmarziyaan' star took to Instagram and wished his mom by sharing a picture of her on the photo-sharing platform. Along with the picture, he shared a heartwarming note that read, "As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA!Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you!"

The post garnered likes and comments by celebrity followers wishing the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actor on her birthday. Aditi Rao Hydari wished and wrote, "Happyyyyyyyyy birthday to her."

While Neena Gupta wrote, "Happy birthday jaya ji." Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra also wished the veteran actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday Jayaji." (ANI)

