Sarah Hyland thinks sky is the limit after 'Modern Family' comes to conclusion
American actress and singer, Sarah Hyland is so excited for what is to come next. Sarah thinks that only the sky is the limit for her career after 'Modern Family'. For 11 years Sarah Hyland played Haley Dunphy on ABC's 'Modern Family.' Now that the series has concluded. Sarah took to her Instagram account where she thanked the entire cast and crew of 'Modern Family'.
Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened. To put it in Bachelor terms, I've had an incredible journey with this show. Our cast and crew were always phenomenal and we very quickly grew to be a real life #modernfamily I will miss these people tremendously but am so grateful I was lucky enough to work with them. So get your tissues ready... The end of 11 years with @abcmodernfam airs tonight on @abcnetwork 8/7c pm. Thank you all for being there every step of the way. We love you 💕
Sarah was just 18 when Modern Family premiered on ABC in 2009, playing ditzy high school student Haley. By the time the show ended 11-years later her character was the mother of twins.
For any actor to have a steady paycheck and a darn good one towards the end for that long is incredible. But even more fortunate was the fact that the cast got along as close as any family, which had to make going to work every day so much fun.
Last year Sarah Hyland teamed up with Emily Gordon and signed on to executive produce and star in a new series loosely based on both of their lives. Sarah is still working on this project with Emily and very excited about it.
