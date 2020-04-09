Sarah Hyland thinks sky is the limit after 'Modern Family' comes to conclusion

American actress and singer, Sarah Hyland is so excited for what is to come next. Sarah thinks that only the sky is the limit for her career after 'Modern Family'. For 11 years Sarah Hyland played Haley Dunphy on ABC's 'Modern Family.' Now that the series has concluded. Sarah took to her Instagram account where she thanked the entire cast and crew of 'Modern Family'.

Sarah was just 18 when Modern Family premiered on ABC in 2009, playing ditzy high school student Haley. By the time the show ended 11-years later her character was the mother of twins.

For any actor to have a steady paycheck and a darn good one towards the end for that long is incredible. But even more fortunate was the fact that the cast got along as close as any family, which had to make going to work every day so much fun.

Last year Sarah Hyland teamed up with Emily Gordon and signed on to executive produce and star in a new series loosely based on both of their lives. Sarah is still working on this project with Emily and very excited about it.

