Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sarah Hyland thinks sky is the limit after 'Modern Family' comes to conclusion

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:04 IST
Sarah Hyland thinks sky is the limit after 'Modern Family' comes to conclusion
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (sarahhyland)

American actress and singer, Sarah Hyland is so excited for what is to come next. Sarah thinks that only the sky is the limit for her career after 'Modern Family'. For 11 years Sarah Hyland played Haley Dunphy on ABC's 'Modern Family.' Now that the series has concluded. Sarah took to her Instagram account where she thanked the entire cast and crew of 'Modern Family'.

Sarah was just 18 when Modern Family premiered on ABC in 2009, playing ditzy high school student Haley. By the time the show ended 11-years later her character was the mother of twins.

For any actor to have a steady paycheck and a darn good one towards the end for that long is incredible. But even more fortunate was the fact that the cast got along as close as any family, which had to make going to work every day so much fun.

Last year Sarah Hyland teamed up with Emily Gordon and signed on to executive produce and star in a new series loosely based on both of their lives. Sarah is still working on this project with Emily and very excited about it.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Space station crew blast off despite virus-hit build up

A three-man crew blasted off to the International Space Station on Thursday, leaving behind a planet overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic. Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Russias Roscosmos space agency and NASAs Chris Cassidy launch...

Caught in curfew, Himachal nomads start journey home

The Gaddis nomads of Himachals Chamba areas have started returning to their native places after getting special permission from authorities amid curfew restrictions in the state to contain spread of coronavirus. The nomads were preparing to...

Under-used Swiss hospitals hint at hidden toll of coronavirus

Swiss emergency rooms and hospitals are quieter than usual despite an influx of COVID-19 patients, a worrying sign that some doctors say could mean more people are dying at home from other ailments.Concerned about the trend amid the pandemi...

Saudi Arabia buys stakes in four big European oil firms -source

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund PIF, has accumulated stakes in four major European oil companies, a source familiar with the transaction said. The four are Royal Dutch Shell, Frances Total , Norways Equinor a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020