Dave Bautista's 'My Spy' to be released digitally by Amazon

Dave Bautista's spy comedy "My Spy" is the latest Hollywood project which has landed at a streaming service in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Variety, the Peter Segel-directed comedy has been acquired by Amazon Studios and it will be releasing the movie on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

The project, which hails from STX Films, has been plagued by many delays since the start. It was originally slotted for August 23, 2019 but was moved to March 13 this year. The studio then pushed the film to April 17 after the makers of “Trolls World Tour” decided to vacate the spot.

In the film, the action star plays a hardened CIA operative who finds himself at the mercy of a seemingly innocent nine-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to spy on her family. The movie, which also features Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong, is yet to get a premiere date from Amazon.

