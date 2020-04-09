Oscar-winning movie, Parasite hits video streaming service, Hulu

Oscar-winning Korean movie, Parasite is now streaming on video streaming service, Hulu. Bong Joon Ho's cinematic masterpiece Parasite, that won the best picture and other game-changing awards just a few months ago, is now on streaming for the first time on the streaming platform amid social distancing and quarantine.

Hulu took the announcement to Twitter and wrote, "watch the film that made Oscar history. Now streaming, only on Hulu."

‼️ PARASITE IS HERE ‼️Watch the film that made Oscar history. Now streaming, only on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/QkdzlTdjxa — Hulu (@hulu) April 8, 2020

Bong Joon Ho's Parasite is a movie about different socioeconomic classes being confined within their homes. The family scams their way into the lives of a much richer family until it all comes crashing down. One family lives in a window-filled house designed by a master architect, while the other in a semi-basement apartment and welcomes clouds of pesticide for free extermination.

When a lucky series of events gives Kim Ki Woo (Choi Woo Shik) a position as an English tutor to the Parks' young daughter (Jung Ji So), he and his family start scheming to get all of them high-paying positions in the Park household. It is a gripping story from start to finish.

Apart from Hulu you can buy or rent Parasite on Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play, or wherever you prefer to purchase digital content.

