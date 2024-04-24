'Liger: The Family Star', Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, to Premiere Exclusively on Prime Video

Left Menu

As sparks begin to fly, blossoming into an unexpected love story between Govardhan and Indu, they are forced to navigate the myriad situations, people, and issues that keep posing hardships in their relationship, read the official plotline.The Family Star is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.Deverakonda said he is excited about the OTT premiere of The Family Star.Playing Govardhan in The Family Star was a deeply rewarding experience.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 18:27 IST
Telugu movie ''The Family Star'', featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, will be available for streaming on Prime Video from April 26, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Written and directed by Parasuram, the romance family drama was released in theatres across India on April 5.

According to Prime Video, ''The Family Star'' will stream in India and over 240 countries and territories in Telugu and Tamil, followed by dubs in Malayalam and Kannada.

In the movie, ''Arjun Reddy'' star Deverakonda plays the role of Govardhan, a devout family man aspiring to achieve greatness but has to shoulder the responsibilities of supporting an extended joint family.

''One day his life takes a delightful turn when a charismatic new tenant, Indu (Thakur) enters his house, and life. As sparks begin to fly, blossoming into an unexpected love story between Govardhan and Indu, they are forced to navigate the myriad situations, people, and issues that keep posing hardships in their relationship,'' read the official plotline.

''The Family Star'' is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Deverakonda said he is excited about the OTT premiere of ''The Family Star''.

''Playing Govardhan in 'The Family Star' was a deeply rewarding experience. He is your ideal yet real hero, someone who shoulders the responsibility of his entire family without complaining or seeking recognition for the personal sacrifices he makes. His journey reflects the everyday struggles and triumphs of the middle class, which will resonate with audiences across cultures,'' the actor said in a statement.

Working on ''The Family Star'' and collaborating with Deverakonda was an absolute joy for Thakur, she said.

''This film is a heartfelt ode to the power of love and the unbreakable ties that bind families together. My character, Indu, is a woman of strength and grace who has her own agency and not only fits right into Govardhan's life but also uplifts it.

''I can't wait for the audience on Prime Video across the globe to witness Indu and Govardhan's story, filled with moments of love, heartbreak, and above all resilience and hope,'' she added.

