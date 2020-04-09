Left Menu
Dil Se Thank You, says Akshay Kumar to people delivering essential services during COVID-19 lockdown

Acknowledging the contribution of all essential workers during the lockdown period, actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday encouraged people to use the hashtag "Dil Se Thank You" to express their gratitude to the people "who work to ensure our safety".

Actor Akshay Kumar saying 'Dil Se Thank You' to all essential service workers during the lockdown. (Image courtesy: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Acknowledging the contribution of all essential workers during the lockdown period, actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday encouraged people to use the hashtag "Dil Se Thank You" to express their gratitude to the people "who work to ensure our safety". In a video message shared on Twitter, the 52-year-old star recalled a conversation he had with a Mumbai police officer yesterday, who is also a good friend of the actor, and said that the conservation gave him a new insight into the situation.

"Akshay, you people are scared to come out of your homes, and the irony is we are afraid to go home. We do not want to transfer any sort of disease to our family as we are on the streets the whole day, meeting different kinds of people," Akshay quoted his friend in the police as saying. Later in the two-minutes and 12-seconds video, he addressed of the people, the essential workforce, be it "police force, city workers, doctors, nurses, NGO volunteers, government officials, even the ration and vegetable dealer and the watchmen" who are working putting their health at risk to ensure our safety".

He also initiated and encouraged his followers to use the hashtag 'Dil Se Thank You' to acknowledge those workers and express gratitude towards them. (ANI)

