Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bollywood says 'Dil se Thank You' to Mumbai Police

Several Bollywood actors on Thursday expressed gratitude to the police force for working tirelessly to contain coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:37 IST
Bollywood says 'Dil se Thank You' to Mumbai Police
Actors Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Image Source: Social Media). Image Credit: ANI

Several Bollywood actors on Thursday expressed gratitude to the police force for working tirelessly to contain coronavirus. Actors including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and others put out their gratitude on their social media handles.

'Bang Bang' actor Katrina Kaif hopped on to Instagram and thanked the police officials through both an Instagram post and a story. In the story, Kaif posted a picture of the 'Mumbai Police' badge on the uniform of the officials and wrote: "Thank You."

She also posted a video of the police officials on duty and wrote, "Thank You Mumbai Police. Saluting the bravery and dedication of the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Police who are working so hard while we stay in the safety and comfort of our homes." "Tremendous respect for all of you #DilSeThankYou #StayHome #MumbaiPolice #MaharashtraPolice," her caption further read.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor Vicky Kaushal took to Twitter and thanked Mumbai's Director General of Police (DGP) and the rest of the officials. "My heartfelt thanks and salute to each and every braveheart of @MumbaiPolice and @DGPMaharashtra who are out there, selflessly and relentlessly fighting the battle for all of us. You are the real heroes and I'm your fan for life! #ThankYouMumbaiPolice #ThankYouMaharshtraPolice," he tweeted.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra thanked the police officials in a special by posting a picture of herself holding a placard that read, '#Dil Se Thank You. Jai Hind.' "Mumbai se main, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, apne aur apne poore parivaar ki orr se @MumbaiPolice, @mybmc, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, govt. officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou kehna chahti hoon. Aap hain isiliye hum surakshit hain," she tweeted along with the picture.

The new hashtag was firstly used by actor Akshay Kumar to express gratitude to Mumbai Police. Kumar further urged others to use the hashtag. Many other Bollywood celebrities including actors Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and film director Karan Johar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion to backstop "Main Street," local governments

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out a broad, 2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses in its latest move to keep the U.S. economy intact as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic....

WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims top 6 mln for second straight week

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks has topped 15 million, as weekly new claims topped 6 million for the second straight time last week as tough measures to control the novel coronavirus outbreak ab...

Contador sells bike from voided Giro victory to aid Red Cross

Alberto Contador is auctioning the bike he rode in the 2011 Tour of Italy and Tour de France to raise funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic, he said on Thursday. The fight against this COVID-19 continues, and I wanted to make an extra eff...

98-year-old Indian-origin woman beats Covid-19 to return to UK home

A 98-year-old Indian-origin woman has pleasantly surprised her doctors and family after beating Covid-19 to return to her home in Scotland within days of her hospital admission. Daphne Shah, who turns 99 in July, was taken to Ninewells Hosp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020