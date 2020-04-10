Left Menu
Sony delays Camila Cabello-starrer 'Cinderella' till Feb 2021

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-04-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 10:22 IST
Camila Cabello (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Camila Cabello-starrer "Cinderella" is the latest Hollywood project to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The project, to be directed by Kay Cannon, has been described as a retelling of the classic fairy tale.

According to People magazine, the Sony Pictures film will now release on February 5, 2021. The movie will feature Cabello in the title role, with Billy Porter as the fairy godmother and Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother. British actor Nicholas Galitzine will star opposite Cabello as Prince Robert.

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan is aboard the project and he will play the king and father of Galitzine's Robert. Popular TV host-actor James Corden is producing the project along with Leo Pearlman through their banner Fulwell73.

Sony had delayed a number of its upcoming releases, including Spider-Man spinoff "Morbius", the new "Ghostbusters" and Tom Holland starrer "Uncharted", after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. "Morbius", starring Jared Leto as the titular anti-hero, is now coming in theatres on March 19, 2021, while Jason Reitman-directed "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" has been shifted to March 5, 2021.

Holland's "Uncharted" is now hitting theatres on October 8, 2021.

