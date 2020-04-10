Left Menu
Sandra Bullock donates 6,000 N95 masks for LA healthcare workers

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-04-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 11:22 IST
Hollywood star Sandra Bullock has donated to 6,000 N95 masks for healthcare professionals battling the coronavirus pandemic. The 55-year-old actor's boyfriend Bryan Randall shared a photo in which Bullock is standing behind a worker of Adventist White Memorial and Childrens Hospital Los Angeles on Thursday.

"Kids wanted to give masks. 6,000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA," Randall wrote in the caption. "Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles... Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better. @masks.4.heros I’m not sure who that freak is in the background," he added. Bullock is the latest member from Hollywood fraternity to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) for the healthcare professionals.

Recently, rappers Jay-Z and Meek Mill donated 100,000 surgical masks, through their organisation Reform Alliance..

