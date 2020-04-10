Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britney Spears shows 'chiseled abs' on her quarantine yoga moves

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:10 IST
Britney Spears shows 'chiseled abs' on her quarantine yoga moves
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (britneyspears)

American singer Britney Spears shows her quarantine yoga moves showing her chiseled abs on full display in her latest Instagram video. "On days like today where the sun is really not out and we're all staying in, these are a couple of things that I do to just stay sane and to balance myself out," Britney said at the beginning of the one minute video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "take it with a grain of salt 🧂 ….no judgment whatsoever …. the way to inspire oneself is to go beyond yourself and to take action ….. which is very hard in these self-isolating times !!!!! It's easier to just chat on the phone and gossip ….. or to play that game where you look at what everyone else is doing and say damn I feel left out …. the simplest of teachings are the best and mine is simply kneeling on my knees in prayer !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL 🙏🏻💞⭐🌸 !!!"

Britney's 23.8 million Instagram followers were loving the glimpse into her fitness routine and showed love in the comments. The 'Blackout' singer has been in such a positive mood lately, and it's been so amazing to see her express it on social media.

Just over a week ago, Britney took to social media to celebrate the milestone 20th anniversary of her iconic song 'Oops!… I Did It Again'. Posting a behind-the-scenes pic in that unforgettable leather jumpsuit, she reflected on her time shooting the video.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Netherlands refuses to 'Go Dutch' on EU coronavirus debt

As the European Union hammered out an emergency economic package this week for countries reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dutch held true to their reputation for thriftiness by refusing to support a plea by southern members to take o...

Jakarta imposes partial lockdown as virus cases surge

Soldiers and police hit the streets of Indonesias capital Jakarta Friday to enforce its toughest social-distancing rules yet as coronavirus infections surge and critics warn of a looming public-health disaster. Violators face heavy fines an...

COVID-19: Need to assess situation, then decide at a later stage about return of Indians from abroad, says MEA official.

COVID-19 Need to assess situation, then decide at a later stage about return of Indians from abroad, says MEA official....

French army reports 50 COVID-19 cases aboard aircraft carrier

Fifty crew members aboard Frances flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the armed forces ministry said on Friday.In a statement, it added that three sailors had been preventively evacu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020