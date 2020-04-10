Britney Spears shows 'chiseled abs' on her quarantine yoga moves

American singer Britney Spears shows her quarantine yoga moves showing her chiseled abs on full display in her latest Instagram video. "On days like today where the sun is really not out and we're all staying in, these are a couple of things that I do to just stay sane and to balance myself out," Britney said at the beginning of the one minute video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "take it with a grain of salt 🧂 ….no judgment whatsoever …. the way to inspire oneself is to go beyond yourself and to take action ….. which is very hard in these self-isolating times !!!!! It's easier to just chat on the phone and gossip ….. or to play that game where you look at what everyone else is doing and say damn I feel left out …. the simplest of teachings are the best and mine is simply kneeling on my knees in prayer !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL 🙏🏻💞⭐🌸 !!!"

Britney's 23.8 million Instagram followers were loving the glimpse into her fitness routine and showed love in the comments. The 'Blackout' singer has been in such a positive mood lately, and it's been so amazing to see her express it on social media.

Just over a week ago, Britney took to social media to celebrate the milestone 20th anniversary of her iconic song 'Oops!… I Did It Again'. Posting a behind-the-scenes pic in that unforgettable leather jumpsuit, she reflected on her time shooting the video.

