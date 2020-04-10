Left Menu
Jurassic World 3 update: Will Jeff Goldblum return as Dr Malcolm? Returning cast revealed

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:12 IST
Jurassic World 3 update: Will Jeff Goldblum return as Dr Malcolm? Returning cast revealed
Colin Trevorrow describes Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion “as a party of everything which has existed in the franchise up till today.” Image Credit: Facebook / Jurassic World

Jurassic World franchise took plenty of years before they could set in a reboot for the original movie called Jurassic Park. Now dinosaur enthusiasts and fans are ardently looking forward to the making of Jurassic World 3.

The projects in entertainment industry including Jurassic World 3 have been temporarily stopped as the world is severely affected by the global coronavirus pandemic and almost all the countries are under lockdown. In this critical situation, we can't expect any major development or announcement from the production on the imminent movie.

However, thanks to Colin Trevorrow, the director who recently said that he is working from his home amid coronavirus pandemic. Following the temporary suspension of production, Colin Trevorrow took to Instagram to share new image from the production house, which reveals he continues to perform his work despite the global lockdown.

Working from home. #JurassicWorld

Colin Trevorrow describes Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion "as a party of everything which has existed in the franchise up till today." You will be happy to know that many similar faces and some new characters will be visible in the movie. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Isabella Sermon will be seen as Owen Grady, Claire Dearing and Maisie Lockwood respectively. However, it is still not confirmed if Jeff Goldblum will return to Jurassic World 3 to play the role of Dr Ian Malcolm.

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion is set to bring back many of the lovable characters from previous instalments. Those include Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, Bryce Dallas Howard and Omar Sy Daniella Pineda to name a few, all of whom are returning as their characters from the 1993 original movie, revealed Movie Web.

Jurassic World 3 is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 10, 2021. But we still don't know if the release date will be postponed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

