Spider-Man 3 update: Filming, production halted due to global Covid-19 pandemic

It's not about a handful of movies! Almost all the movie productions have stopped working when the world is succumbed with coronavirus epidemic. Same took place with Spider-Man 3. Read the texts below to get the details on this highly anticipated movie.

We have learned that the production of Spider-Man 3 has been halted for an indefinite time period. "Blockbuster productions on pause include The Batman, an as-yet-untitled Spider-Man sequel and Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid remake," revealed the United Kingdom's British Film Institute in an article on the impact of cinema due to coronavirus.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) has left huge impact on the movie industry taking a real hit as many television shows and films have closed production. The governments are putting strict lockdown measures to control the spread of flu-like infection.

The filming of Spider-Man 3 was supposed to commence in July this year in Atlanta but now it has been pushed back for indefinite timeline due to this pandemic.

The story's plot was hinted a little bit by Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, ensuring to point out the fact Spider-Man is now out of the shadow of the Avengers and Iron Man. "It'll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero," Kevin Feige opined in a July interview.

Spider-Man 3 is slated to hit the big screen on July 16, 2021.

