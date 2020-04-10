Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roger Deakins says Hollywood films are more concerned about aesthetics than story

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:14 IST
Roger Deakins says Hollywood films are more concerned about aesthetics than story
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins says he finds it "depressing" that filmmakers in Hollywood are more concerned about the decorative elements of their movies, instead of the story and its content. In a video interview with Collider, Deakins said he is "disappointed" by this trend of keeping aesthetics above everything else. "Movies have become more about the aesthetic than the story and the content and what the film is trying to say. I find that pretty disappointing and pretty depressing," the 70-year-old cinematographer said.

Deakins, who has won Oscars for his work on movies "Blade Runner 2049" and "1917", said unlike his peers in the industry, he has never employed a secondary camera crew on a project. "It's always like that. They say we need a list of the four or five camera crews you want because we have to get all these shots. I said, what four or five? No! I thought that was strange to ask that on 'Blade Runner' as we worked with Denis (Villeneuve) before, quite successfully I felt. "But it's always like that with production. The bigger movies, if someone says, 'Oh, we'll put six cameras on it and get the scene.' No thanks," Deakins said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Netherlands refuses to 'Go Dutch' on EU coronavirus debt

As the European Union hammered out an emergency economic package this week for countries reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dutch held true to their reputation for thriftiness by refusing to support a plea by southern members to take o...

Jakarta imposes partial lockdown as virus cases surge

Soldiers and police hit the streets of Indonesias capital Jakarta Friday to enforce its toughest social-distancing rules yet as coronavirus infections surge and critics warn of a looming public-health disaster. Violators face heavy fines an...

COVID-19: Need to assess situation, then decide at a later stage about return of Indians from abroad, says MEA official.

COVID-19 Need to assess situation, then decide at a later stage about return of Indians from abroad, says MEA official....

French army reports 50 COVID-19 cases aboard aircraft carrier

Fifty crew members aboard Frances flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the armed forces ministry said on Friday.In a statement, it added that three sailors had been preventively evacu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020