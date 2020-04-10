Left Menu
'Rock On' actor Purab Kohli shares update, says he and his family recovered from Covid-19

Days after announcing that he and his family had contracted the novel coronavirus, small screen actor Purab Kohli on Friday said that the family has now recovered completely.

Updated: 10-04-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:41 IST
Actor Purab Kohli (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Days after announcing that he and his family had contracted the novel coronavirus, small screen actor Purab Kohli on Friday said that the family has now recovered completely. He took to Instagram to share the health update with his fans and friends and posted a family picture featuring him, his wife Lucy, daughter Inaya and son Osian.

"Thank you, all you lovely people for your warms wishes. We really left a strong bolt of love come our way. Rest assured we are very well and fully recovered now," the 'Rock On' actor wrote in the caption. He then urged people to stay indoors and take all precautionary measures against the highly contagious virus.

"Please remember It is important to stay indoors now. Yes it's hard! But firstly we need to put the brakes on this pandemic, and then we have to conserve energy and rest our bodies and build strength," he wrote in the caption. "God forbid if you do catch the virus, your body which is the real weapon against this virus, will need loads of energy to fight it," he added.

The 41-year-old actor then gave a shout to all the frontline workers who are working to combat COVID-19. "A big shout out to all the frontline workers and health workers around the world who are risking their own health and the health of families to serve us all. Bless them, Take care and lots of love from Lucy, Inaya, Osian and me," he wrote.

Earlier this week, he had announced that he and his family suffered from symptoms of COVID-19 and their general physician says that they might have contracted the virus.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

