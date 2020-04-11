Pearl Jam postpones European tour due to coronavirus outbreak

American rock band Pearl Jam has postponed the European leg of its tour, which was scheduled to start in June, until June of 2021, amid coronavirus outbreak

The band shared the news on Twitter. “In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Pearl Jam's 2020 European tour dates have been postponed until June/July 2021. We are working with all of our partners to reschedule these dates and will release the new tour routing as soon as we are able,” a statement posted on the iconic group’s Twitter handle read. Pearl Jam was also the first band to cancel a tour In March as COVID-19 became a global pandemic

The group’s next album is ‘Gigaton’, Pearl Jam’s first since 2013’s “Lightning Bolt.

