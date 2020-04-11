Excited to present ''83' post coronavirus, says Saqib Saleem

Actor Saqib Saleem says he prefers to have a positive outlook despite the fact that his upcoming movie "83" is among projects delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ranveer Singh-fronted film, directed by Kabir Khan, was set to release on April 10 but it will now arrive at a later date as all theatres and productions have been ordered to stay shut. But Saqib is absolutely sure that the audiences will like "83" when it finally hits the cinema houses. "I think whatever is happening, is happening for good. Obviously, we were all looking forward to the release of the film but I'm focusing on the brighter side of the picture. Once we are past this deadly virus, I am excited to present '83 to everyone out there," the actor told PTI.

"83" chronicles India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. Saqib will feature as all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, who was awarded the man of the match in the final.

The actor said he has fond memories of the time he spent with the veteran cricketer while preparing for the role. "I always wanted to be a cricketer and was training to be one. My mother was really passionate that I should become a cricketer and had worked really hard on it. When I decided not to pursue it further, she was heartbroken about it. So when we were shooting at Lord's stadium, I called her up and told her the loop that was unfinished, it's complete today. "I was sitting at Lord's, getting the man of the match at the balcony—where no film has ever been shot. Even if I had played for the national team, I don't think this would have been possible. I was going through a series of emotions," he added. Like many of his fellow Bollywood actors, Saqib is also stuck at home due to the 21-day lockdown in the country. To battle the general anxiety in the air, the actor is trying to not focus on "negative or false information" which is being spread on the internet. "Right now staying at home is the need of the hour and I'm taking all the necessary precautions to stay safe." The actor said he's also using the time for introspection and is aware that as a public figure, it's important to send out the "right message." "It's wonderful how we are in the position to reach out to millions of people and inspire them to do good. In such times of crisis, as a responsible citizen, it's important to send out the right message. "Since we are all staying indoors and maintaining social distancing while keeping ourselves busy, a lot of people are practising that too," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.