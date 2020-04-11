JLo isn't giving away her money on Quibi's hit show 'Thanks a Million'

American actor Jennifer Lopez's new Quibi (short-form scripted and unscripted content) show -- 'Thanks a Million' -- maybe the platform's biggest hit so far, but the celebrities aren't actually giving out their own cash to deserving people. According to Page Six, in each episode, starting with Jlo, a famous person chooses an influential person from their early lives and awards them 100,000 USD - with the understanding that the chosen person will then pass on 50,000 USD to someone similar in their own lives. It then becomes a chain of goodwill and kindness.

This week, seven episodes are currently available to stream following the Quibi's launch. After Lopez's inaugural episode, the others feature Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, Kristen Bell, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi and Tracy Morgan. However, Page Six has been reliably informed that the big names aren't spending their own money. Instead, Quibi - founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, and the 'Thanks a Million' production team, are ponying up the cash.

In their episodes, Lopez rewards a fan who struggles to raise a daughter with cerebral palsy, and Hart rewards the hospital's medical staff that literally saved his life after a car crash in California last year. Rodgers gifts his former life coach, and Shahidi donates to the charitable foundation established by the parents of her late friend, actor Cameron Boyce. (ANI)

