Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kajol clocks 10 mn followers on Instagram

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 11:18 IST
Kajol clocks 10 mn followers on Instagram
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Kajol has amassed over 10 million followers on Instagram. The 45-year-old actor took to her Instagram page on Saturday to gave a shout-out to her fans.

"This is a shout-out to my Insta fam who have shown love to the reel and real me so much. Gratefully, your Kajol," she wrote. Kajol shared a clip from her 2001 blockbuster "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" in which her character, Anjali is doing the bhangra. The actor was last seen in the short film "Devi", which was directed by Priyanka Banerjee. She also starred opposite her husband, actor Ajay Devgn in the period drama "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Chappell cites Tendulkar, Redpath's examples to win battle against COVID-19

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has compared the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a five-day game, saying the need of the hour for every individual is to display patience, determination and initiative -- key attributes of a Test cricket...

We now plan to fight it in court: lyricists Sameer on remix trend

Popular lyricist Sameer Anjaan is miffed with the trend of recreations as the original writers and composers are never duly credited in the new versions, an act, he said, which can only be corrected by fighting it out in the court. Sameer, ...

Pak reports 254 new infections, death toll due to coronavirus reaches 86

Pakistans coronavirus has cases reached 5,038 with 254 new infections reported, while 14 more people died due to the disease, taking the death toll in the country to 86, health officials said on Sunday. The Ministry of National Health Servi...

Two new cases of coronavirus reported from Mumbai's Dadar

Two more cases of coronavirus have been reported here from Dadar area on Sunday. One person is a 52-year-old female from Ambedkar Nagar behind Kamgar stadium SB Road in Dadar, while the other one is a 48-year-old male from Kasarwadi SWM sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020