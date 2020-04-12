Kajol clocks 10 mn followers on Instagram

Bollywood star Kajol has amassed over 10 million followers on Instagram. The 45-year-old actor took to her Instagram page on Saturday to gave a shout-out to her fans.

"This is a shout-out to my Insta fam who have shown love to the reel and real me so much. Gratefully, your Kajol," she wrote. Kajol shared a clip from her 2001 blockbuster "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" in which her character, Anjali is doing the bhangra. The actor was last seen in the short film "Devi", which was directed by Priyanka Banerjee. She also starred opposite her husband, actor Ajay Devgn in the period drama "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

