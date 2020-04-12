Lena Dunham celebrates two years of sobriety

Actor-writer Lena Dunham is celebrating two years of abstinence from alcohol and drugs. The "Girls" creator took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.

Calling her sobriety a "miracle" she can't take for granted, Dunham said two years ago she didn't think she needed to get sober. "But a quiet voice inside me said, 'lay it down for a moment' and then other, louder voices helped me keep it up. To those voices - you know who you are and thank you x infinity ... My heart pounds thinking of who I was two years ago. "I was afraid to change but what actually happened was that I became myself again, a young and carefree self, a self who was clear in intention and bold in action and - most of all - free. We know, now more than ever, that we all need to be free," the actor wrote alongside a smiling selfie. Dunham, 33, said abstinence, opening up and doing away with self harm has given her a life "beyond my wildest dreams". "Not because it's perfect, but because it is really and truly mine... There is real help available for people who feel they are beyond hope. So many people are waiting for you across a shaky but time tested bridge," she added.

