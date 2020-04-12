Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lena Dunham celebrates two years of sobriety

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-04-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 14:07 IST
Lena Dunham celebrates two years of sobriety

Actor-writer Lena Dunham is celebrating two years of abstinence from alcohol and drugs. The "Girls" creator took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.

Calling her sobriety a "miracle" she can't take for granted, Dunham said two years ago she didn't think she needed to get sober. "But a quiet voice inside me said, 'lay it down for a moment' and then other, louder voices helped me keep it up. To those voices - you know who you are and thank you x infinity ... My heart pounds thinking of who I was two years ago. "I was afraid to change but what actually happened was that I became myself again, a young and carefree self, a self who was clear in intention and bold in action and - most of all - free. We know, now more than ever, that we all need to be free," the actor wrote alongside a smiling selfie. Dunham, 33, said abstinence, opening up and doing away with self harm has given her a life "beyond my wildest dreams". "Not because it's perfect, but because it is really and truly mine... There is real help available for people who feel they are beyond hope. So many people are waiting for you across a shaky but time tested bridge," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Some South Korean churches hold Easter services online

Some South Korean churches have held their Easter services online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Seouls Yoido Full Gospel Church, one of the biggest churches in South Korea, delivered an online live streaming of its Easter service on Sunday...

UP: Woman throws five children into Ganga after quarrel with husband

A woman in Uttar Pradeshs Bhadohi allegedly threw her five children into the Ganga following an argument with her husband, police said on Sunday. Efforts are on to trace the children, they said.Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said ...

Kumaraswamy appeals to Centre to announce rent rebate scheme to benefit tenants

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday appealed to the Central government to announce the rent rebate scheme for the benefit of tenants in the wake of economic activities coming to a grinding halt due to COVID-19 related lockdown. ...

Rising unemployment from virus fight threatens China's poverty targets

Although China is claiming success in its battle against the coronavirus, millions have lost their jobs in the economic fallout, throwing into jeopardy an ambitious target to eradicate poverty this year. Beijing has been working to fire up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020