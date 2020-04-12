Shania Twain cancels Las Vegas Residency dates

Singer Shania Twain has cancelled her Las Vegas Residency shows until August due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to a statement posted by the singer on Instagram, all May and June dates for her ‘Let's Go’ show have been cancelled.

"For now it's time to stay home. We are all in this together,” Twain said. Ticketholders will receive refunds at point of purchase within 30 days. The residency, scheduled to happen in Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, will resume in August and run through December.

The United States has emerged as the global hotspot with 20,000 deaths and nearly 530,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

