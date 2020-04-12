Left Menu
Dr Anthony Fauci jokes Brad Pitt should portray him in 'SNL' sketch

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 17:18 IST
White House infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci is game about getting a "Saturday Night Live" treatment and says he would like Hollywood star Brad Pitt to play him in the late-night sketch comedy series. In an interview with CNN's "New Day", Fauci was asked who he would like to impersonate him on the NBC show. The expert initially said he hoped he was not a character on the series.

Later when host Alisyn Camerota pressed him, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was given two choices -- Ben Stiller or Pitt. "Oh, Brad Pitt, of course," Fauci jokingly told Camerota.

Fauci has become a household name for his matter-of-fact delivery of information during White House press conferences amid the coronavirus pandemic. "SNL" returned on April 11 with veteran star Tom Hanks, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, opening the first-ever experimental "Saturday Night Live At Home" special. Keeping the safety measures in mind, the popular show replaced its usual live format with a series of pre-recorded and remotely performed sets.

The whole show was filmed by the castmates in quarantine, Hanks had said in his opening monologue..

