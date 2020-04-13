Kylie Jenner dresses up as Easter Bunny to celebrate with daughter

Left Menu
American reality TV star Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster celebrated Easter by soaking up the sun amid the coronavirus outbreak.

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster celebrated Easter by soaking up the sun amid the coronavirus outbreak. The 22-year-old beauty mogul made sure the holiday was special for 2-year-old Stormi and she also shared a glimpse of the celebration on Instagram. Jenner shared a photo of the Easter bunny's haul for Stormi, which included several baskets and a bunny doll. The makeup mogul also delivered the gifts herself as she dressed up in costume for the holiday.

It is unclear whether or not Kylie and Stormi's dad Travis Scott are self-isolating together during the coronavirus outbreak, Jenner shared another slide of two Easter bunnies taking a selfie together. Later in the day, the mother-daughter pair ventured outside for a walk and then a dip in the pool.

Stormi walked outside wearing a floral dress and white tennis shoes, carrying a Minnie Mouse umbrella overhead while she sang "Rain, Rain, Go Away," in another Instagram Story slide. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star couldn't let the day go by without wishing her niece True Thompson, who is her sister Khloe Kardashian's daughter, a happy birthday. She shared a video of little Stormi singing to her cousin, who celebrated her big day on Easter this year. (ANI)

