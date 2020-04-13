Varun Dhawan thanks police personnel for service during COVID-19 lockdown

Actor Varun Dhawan on Monday expressed gratitude towards police personnel who are working tirelessly during the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor took to his social media to post an old picture in which he is seen shaking hands and exchanging smiles with a police officer.

He posted the picture on his Instagram stories with an emoji of folded hands. Dhawan received backlash from netizens for holding the police officer's hand and violating social distancing to which he replied by saying that the picture was clicked two months back.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 9,152 including 7,987 active cases, 856 cured/discharged/migrated and 308 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

