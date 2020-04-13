Left Menu
Don't give up your pets because they never give up on you: Arjun Kapoor

Introducing his pet dog Max to his Insta fam, actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday urged people to not abandon their pets amid the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 16:16 IST
Actor Arjun Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Introducing his pet dog Max to his Insta fam, actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday urged people to not abandon their pets amid the coronavirus lockdown. The '2 States' actor posted a video message on Instagram which featured his 4-year-old pet dog.

He started the video message by introducing his dog and said, "He is four years old and a spoilt brat. Max doesn't listen to anyone and does whatever he wants to do. Actually, he does nothing." "For him Anshula and I are pets. He masters over us and commands us to fulfill all our wishes. He is useless but he is our family," he added.

The 34-year-old actor then urged people to not abandon their dogs. "At a time when coronavirus is plaguing our country. I have been hearing and reading about our pets being abandoned on the roads. This breaks my heart," Kapoor said.

"Don't give up on your pets because they never give up on you. Be the voice of the voiceless and keep loving them and spoiling them," he added. He posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "a humble appeal to all pet parents."

Film Director Madhur Bhandarkar also urged people to take care of their pets with a similar video that he posted on Instagram. "Hello Friends, there are a lot of myths that coronavirus is transmitted by pets. This absolutely wrong news. My request to everybody, the pet owners that don't abandon your pets. Love them," said the 'Fashion' director.

He also asked people to feed stray dogs out in the streets and also urged them to not spread misinformation online. Amid the current panic situation created around the spread of novel coronavirus, reports of people abandoning their pets are doing rounds.

However, both the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have denied claims that pets can spread the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

