Britney Spears' song 'Criminal' goes viral on TikTok after 9 years of release

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 13-04-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 19:32 IST
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

After 9 years of the release of Britney Spears' song 'Criminal', it is trending on the popular video making app 'TikTok'. People are making videos on this 'mama I'm in love with a criminal' song.

Getting up in a criminal look and painting the faces with tattoos people are loving to make videos in the song. Criminal from Britney Spears' 2011 album is among the top 20 popular soundtracks of TikTok, according to a media report by Insider.com.

Recently Britney Spears has shown her quarantine yoga moves showing her chiseled abs on full display in her latest Instagram video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "meditation, prayer, and working out is crucial for this time in our lives! Lifting each other up and being positive is also very important to keep higher frequencies going in the body to help us clear our energy. The power of your thoughts is also very crucial !!!!! Make sure you're sending good vibes out there no matter what …. God will do the rest."

'Criminal' did not gain much deserving popularity during its release. The song is pretty mediocre, but the video follows Britney as a put-upon domestic violence survivor who breaks free and moves on with a hot affair with her real-life boyfriend at the time, Jason Trawick.

