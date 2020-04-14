Left Menu
Development News Edition

Started opening up as people were taking my narrative away from me: Gomez

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 13:22 IST
Started opening up as people were taking my narrative away from me: Gomez
Selena Gomez Image Credit: ANI

Singer Selena Gomez says she decided to take control of her narrative following the close media scrutiny that made her a tabloid fodder. The 27-year-old star, who is the fifth most followed person on Instagram with 173 million fans, said a lot of what was being said about her in the media was not true.

This is why she decided to be open about her mental and physical health, the singer-actor told Amy Schumer for Interview magazine's latest cover story. ' "My intention was never to become a tabloid. So when things kind of happened that way, it got out of control. And then I was like, 'Wait, none of this is true'," Gomez, who shot to fame at the age of 15 with Disney Channel's 'The Wizard of Waverly Place', said. Gomez said the way the media has sometimes tried to explain things "has made it sound really bad." "When in reality, there's nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love," she said referring to her relationship with ex Justin Bieber.

"I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative, and it was killing me. I'm so young, and I'm going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life's going," she added. Gomez, who underwent a kidney transplant due to lupus, said she uses her social media capital to spread awareness about different causes. "I've gone through a lot of medical issues, and I know that I can reach people who are going through similarly scary things an organ transplant, or being on dialysis, or going away for treatment. A huge part of why I have a platform is to help people. "That's why I think I'm OK with the magnitude. I mean, I'm not really OK with it but I'm going to say that I am because it's worth it. I know that I'm making someone somewhere feel good, or feel understood or heard, and that's worth it for me." Gomez said she would use her social media to pressure her followers to go and cast their votes in the 2020 presidential elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

11 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state count reaches 258

11 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka since 5 pm Monday, informed the state government on Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state now stand at 258, including 9 deaths and 65 discharged.To check ...

WHO lauds India's "tough and timely" anti-corona actions

The World Health Organization on Tuesday lauded Indias tough and timely actions against the coronavirus spread as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the current lockdown till May 3. It may be early to talk about results...

All passenger train services to remain canceled till May 3

In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 Lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, MailExpress trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro ...

Arjun Kapoor, Hema Malini react to lockdown extension by PM Modi

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Hema Malini on Tuesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modis decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Kapoor was quick to react on the extension of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020