Phillip Noyce to direct 'Six Days to Zeus: Alive Day' adaptation

Filmmaker Phillip Noyce, best known for directing Angelina Jolie-starrer "Salt", will helm the upcoming adaptation of the novel "Six Days to Zeus: Alive Day". According to Deadline, the project will be produced by Mike Medavoy of Phoenix Pictures and Voyage Media’s Nat Mundel.

The novel, penned by Samuel Hill and published in 2018, is based on the true story of Chief who headed a unit of seven men from the Navy Seals, Green Berets, Army Rangers and Marine Recon. They were conducting secret surveillance during the Saddam Hussein regime. "The unit operated in the Iraqi desert near the Jordanian border in 2003. The name of their unit was so secretive that it changed every 30 days, and they would enter Baghdad, sometimes disguised in burkas or hiding in sanitary trucks. However, a horrific explosion kills all the unit’s members except Chief, who barely survives," the official plotline read.

Kathleen McLaughlin, who previously worked with the director on his 2002 movie "The Quiet American", has adapted the screenplay from the novel..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.